Director Poorvaj returns with sci-fi thriller ‘Killer – Part 1: Dream Girl’
Director Poorvaj, known for delivering offbeat and compelling films like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, is back with a new and ambitious project titled Killer – Part 1: Dream Girl. This upcoming sci-fi action thriller not only sees Poorvaj at the helm but also in the lead role, starring alongside Jyothi Poorvaj. Vishal Raj and Gautham will also be seen in key roles.
Backed by Think Cinema, the film is being jointly produced by Poorvaj, Prajay Kamath, and A. Padmanabha Reddy, in association with AU&I and Merge XR. The team has completed the principal photography of the film, and final patchwork is currently in progress.
Excitement is building as the makers gear up to unveil a glimpse of the movie on April 30th, giving audiences a first look into the world of Killer. With a rich blend of romance, revenge, futuristic technology, artificial intelligence, and edge-of-the-seat action, the film promises a unique cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling.
Touted as a sensational and innovative narrative, Killer – Part 1: Dream Girl aims to offer something fresh for sci-fi enthusiasts and mainstream moviegoers alike. A grand theatrical release is on the cards, and fans are eagerly awaiting what could be one of Telugu cinema’s most daring ventures in recent times.