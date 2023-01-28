Director Siddharth Anand responds following the overwhelming success of Pathaan

Director Siddharth Anand is overjoyed at the success of his recent film, Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film earned 70 crores in Hindi on its second day at the box office, setting yet another record. It had the greatest opening day for a Hindi film ever and marked Shah Rukh's comeback to the big screen after a four-year absence. In response to the movie's reception, Siddharth claimed that his production had written history.

Siddharth stated, "I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan. For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work, but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan. Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never-seen-before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country, and I'm glad we delivered on this promise."



The director also commented on the universal language of film, stating that he believes there is no such thing. He believes that a good film can transcend language barriers and be enjoyed by audiences all over the world.



Shah Rukh Khan also shared his feelings about the movie's success on Twitter, in a poetic manner. He wrote, "Gattaca movie 'I never saved anything for the swim back' I think life is a bit like that....You aren't meant to plan your return...U r meant to move forward. Don't come back...try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr old's advice things."



In conclusion, the success of Pathaan is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew, as well as the universal appeal of a good film. Director Siddharth Anand is already looking forward to creating more immersive experiences for audiences, and Shah Rukh Khan is continuing to move forward in his career. The film has set new records and has been loved by the audience, it's a real come back for shahrukh khan and a proud moment for the team.

