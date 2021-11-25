Director Umamaheswara lets his films speak on social issues

Vijayawada: Noted film director C Umamaheswara Rao, who became popular with movie Ankuram, says he loves to make movies on social issues.

In a candid interview with The Hans India here on Wednesday he said, "In my early days in the film industry, I tried to learn major crafts of film-making like editing, direction, script-writing from legends like K Babu Rao, Puttanna Kanagal, Kalyana Sundaram, Pinisetty and Modukuri Johnson."

"In my view film directors should have some good managerial talents. Sometimes a realistic approach will not work in this colourful field. Still I have to learn those techniques," the director said.

Umamaheswara Rao was born and brought up in Vijayawada and he is a voracious reader right from his childhood. He used to read English and Telugu literature and was influenced by the literature. Eventually, this led him to attract towards performing arts. Umamaheswara Rao is also a social activist with progressive ideologies. Umamaheswara Rao started his film career with the film "Pula Pallaki". Later he made a documentary film with the title "Stree".

Umamaheswara Rao said that he directed only a few films because of his nature. He said that he would like to make a film only if the content is related to social causes with contemporary issues. He said with this motive he could made films like "Padandi Munduku'', "Ankuram", "Sindhoora'' (Malayalam), "Mounam", "Maun" (Hindi), "Srikaram", "Surya Putrulu'', "Avuna" and "Itlu Amma". "Ankuram" is the first of its kind film which deals with the issue of human rights and civil liberties and this film bagged National Award and the Best Director Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Umamaheswa Rao also made "Hima Bindu" serial for SitiCable and a telefilm Mr Brahmanandam. He also made many short films and advertisement films too. Recently his 15 telefilms were telecast on 10TV.

"I like to see more films even before I entered the film industry. I have also been active in Vijayawada Film Society (VIFISO), where I have seen many award films both national and international. I have great admiration for directors like Shyam Benegal, Mrunal Sen and Govind Nihlani. In fact, Govind Nihlani appreciated the 'Ankuram' script before the shooting could start. I was the chairman of the jury at four short film festivals and was the jury member for AP State Awards Committee-2010 and twice juror in UNESCO Laadli Awards Committee and as the chairman of the west panel of National Film Awards 2019 and had been in the Central Committee," said Umamaheswara Rao.

Umamaheswara Rao started Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film and Media, wherein training on important film crafts like direction, acting, screenplay writing, camera, editing, production design is given. Now it is one of the successfully running institutes in Hyderabad.

While concluding his chat with The Hans India, Umamaheswara Rao said that he likes to encourage new talent. He also said that eminent artistes and technicians are available in the two Telugu States and they should be encouraged.