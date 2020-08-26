Director unhappy with Suriya's decision

Suriya wanted his movie Soorarai Pottru to have a theatrical release but the ongoing situations pushed him to opt for a digital release. An announcement regarding the film to arrive on Amazon Prime Video has come out on Vinayaka Chaturthi. Since it is a film starring big hero, there are a mixed reactions for Suriya's decision. Singham director Hari felt that Suriya should reconsider his decision.

Director Hari sent a note to the media where he mentioned that he is a fan of Suriya's movies. Having said that, he also informed the readers that film theatre is like a temple and a lot of fans are waiting to see the film in theatres. He requested the actor to reconsider his decision so that the film arrives in theatres in the right time.