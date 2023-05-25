Director Unveils Intriguing Twist Behind Virupaksha

Live
The mystical thriller film "Virupaksha," starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, has become a blockbuster hit both in theaters and on OTT platforms.
In a recent interview, director Karthik Varma Dandu shared an interesting fact about the movie. He revealed that in his original story, the character Parvathy, played by Shyamala, was the main antagonist. However, creative director Sukumar, who served as the screenwriter, suggested changing the villain to create a more impactful narrative. This decision resulted in a significant alteration to the story and screenplay.
In addition to Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, the movie also features Ajay, Sai Chand, Shyamala, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, and Ravi Krishna in prominent roles. Produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner, the movie's music was composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.