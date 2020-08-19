Disco Shanthi Mulls Biopic On Late Actor Husband Srihari

There was an era when Disco Shanthi was one of the most sought after dancers to do special numbers what was then called cabaret dance or now referred to as item numbers. She has worked in many Indian cinemas across industries in kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. She was a permanent artiste in almost every movie during the eighties and the nineties. The latest we hear that Disco Shanti is planning to bring out a biopic on her actor husband Srihari.



It is a known fact that her actor husband Srihari died a few years ago due to some illness. Disco Shanti, aged 54, has two sons and one of them is meghansh. Meghansh is already working in a movie which was announced recently.

Now, Shanthi has decided to cast her son in the lead role for her said venture. The movie will be helmed by a famous director, we hear. An official announcement to this effect is awaited shortly.

Srihari entered the tinsel world in the year 1987 and was the most sought after actor in Telugu. The Tollywood actor who was famous for his unmistakable voice, had won five Nandi awards for his wonderful acting. He married Disco Shanthi in the year 1996. Srihari had offers for jobs from police and railway departments too but had turned them down due to his passion to act.

In 2013, he was acting in a Bollywood movie called R Rajkumar when he passed away due to liver problem during the shooting of the movie. Disco Shanthi is proud of her son and feels that her son meghansh has acting abilities in his genes.

