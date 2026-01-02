‘Draupathi 2’ clears censor; receives U/A certificate

Director Mohan G’s much-anticipated Tamil-Telugu historical drama Draupathi 2 has successfully cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate, paving the way for its theatrical release. The announcement was made by director Mohan G Kshatriyan himself, who shared the update on social media while hinting at the film’s powerful historical narrative set in the 14th century.

Describing the film as an untold chapter from South Indian history, Mohan G stated that Draupathi 2 brings to light a dark and turbulent era, with the story unfolding against significant historical transitions. Industry buzz suggests the film could hit screens later this month, with earlier reports pointing to a tentative January 23 release.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy under the Netaji Productions banner in association with G. M Film Corporation, the film has generated considerable curiosity among audiences. Set during the reign of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the narrative also highlights the bravery of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam and the upheavals caused by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Actress Rakshana Induchoodan plays Draupathi Devi, with her first-look poster—released last year—earning praise for its dignified and commanding portrayal. Richard Rishi and Natti Natraj feature in pivotal roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Y.G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Vela Ramamoorthy, Saravana Subbiah, and others.

On the technical front, the film boasts music by Ghibran Vaibodha, Telugu dialogues by Samrat, cinematography by Philip R. Sundar, action choreography by Action Santosh, and art direction by Kamalnathan, promising a visually rich and intense historical experience.