DRR Productions debut film gets a grand launch

DRR productions first ever project, code-named Production No. 1 was launched with traditional pooja ceremonies on the auspicious occasion of Dasara. Produced by Dr.DamodarNerella, this marks the directorial debut of Shashank Duvvuru and is slated to release in theatres next year.

Ravi Shivateja, Bhaskar Paramatmuni and Subrahmanyam Ala are in the lead roles while Neha Pathan is the female lead. Blending in friendships, romance and family drama with science-fiction elements and unexpected twists, the film promises to be a compelling watch.

Dr.DamodarNerella, founder and CEO of Indian American Medical Association, spoke about how he has had this dream of producing a film since he was a child and shared that he was confident about Shashank's vision and the strength of the concept.

Shashank, who has worked as assistant director for The Girlfriend, starring RashmikaMandanna, and directed the short film Ulta, described the project as an entertainer with an underlying concept and followed the journey of three young men through humour, emotions and intriguing developments.The shoot is set to commence soon, while the title poster and other details are due to be released later.-P Raviteja