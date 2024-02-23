Dubai to host Gama Telugu Movie Awards ceremony

The 4th edition of the AFM Properties Presents Gama Telugu Movie Awards is poised to bring glitz and glamour to Dubai. Scheduled for March 3 at Jabil Park, the awards ceremony will be a grand affair, presenting accolades for films released in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The event, organized by KesariTrimurthulu, Chairman of Gama Awards, is sponsored by AFM Properties.

A curtain raiser program at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad saw the unveiling of the trophy by prominent personalities, including Jury Chairman Koti, VN Aditya, Raghu Kunche, DVV Danayya, Sai Rajesh, Prasanna, Dimple Hayathi, and Gama Awards CEO Saurabh.

The awards will recognize achievements in categories such as Best Actor (Male, Female), Best Movie Director, Best Music Director, Best Singer (Male, Female), Best Background Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Celebrity Singer. The ceremony is expected to be attended by esteemed figures from the Telugu film industry, including Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and others.

Gama Awards CEO Saurabh expressed gratitude to ETV for broadcasting the ceremony, and the event will feature special highlights, including the 'Gama SPB Golden Voice Award' presented to Mano in memory of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, and the 'Gama Gaurav Satkar' honoring Oscar winners Keeravani and Chandra Bose.

The star-studded evening will witness the presence of directors, producers, singers, and actors, adding to the glimmer of the Gama Awards on the international stage.








