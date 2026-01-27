Dubbing works of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ gets started

The much-anticipated Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is steadily moving ahead in its post-production phase, with director Harish Shankar accelerating work at an impressive pace. Renowned for his sharp writing and mass-appeal dialogues, Harish Shankar is once again expected to deliver powerful, whistle-worthy lines that promise to elevate the film’s overall impact. Industry buzz suggests that the director is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film lives up to the high expectations surrounding it.

Adding to the excitement, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is expected to begin his dubbing sessions shortly. His involvement in this crucial stage has further heightened anticipation among fans and moviegoers, who are eagerly waiting for fresh updates from the makers. With the film carrying massive expectations, every development is being closely followed across social media and fan circles.

The production team has confirmed that post-production activities are progressing smoothly and at a brisk pace. In the coming days, audiences can expect a series of major announcements, including promotional updates that will offer a clearer glimpse into the film’s scale and tone. The makers have assured that exciting reveals are on the way as Ustaad Bhagat Singh inches closer to the next phase of its journey.

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the film also features Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna in prominent roles, along with a strong supporting cast. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is written and directed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The technical team includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, editor Karthika Srinivas, and action choreographers Ram Laxman, Nabakanth, and Prudhvi, further raising expectations for a high-octane cinematic experience.