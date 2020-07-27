Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj in trouble?

Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are in trouble now, as per the media reports. The buzz is that both involved in racing on the normal roads. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media and the Motor Vehicles Department is investigating the case.

The transport commissioner has come up with an explanation on the same. He told that the investigation is going on, to know if they really did rash driving. They are going to find out with the help of CC TV cameras present on the road. If they prove guilty, a case under section 184 is going to get registered.

At the same time, they will have to pay a fine of 1500 rupees and might also go to jail for six months. However, there is no clarity on the case now.



