Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati Collaborate for a Telugu-Tamil Bilingual Film?

Exciting news for fans of Dulquer Salmaan! The actor, who will be appearing in the upcoming gangster drama "King of Kotha," has recently signed on for a Telugu film with Venky Atluri. However, there are now swirling rumors on social media suggesting that he will also star in a bilingual film.

If the rumors prove true, Dulquer Salmaan's next project will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, produced by the renowned actor Rana Daggubati under his Spirit Media banner. The director for this film has not yet been announced.

Furthermore, there are speculations that Samuthirakani will play a significant role in this movie. More details about the project are expected to be revealed on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, which falls on July 28, 2023. Keep an eye on this space for further updates on this exciting new project.