Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ shoot commences
Dulquer Salmaan is one of most sought after and highly successful Pan-India actors of Indian Cinema. He scaled to heights in popularity becoming an inspiration to many with his unique script selection and talent.
After “Sita Ramam,” he has announced his next venture in Telugu, “Lucky Baskhar,” with talented director Venky Atluri. Venky Atluri is directing the film after the blockbuster with Dhanush “Sir/ Vaathi.” Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film.
Sithara Entertainments has been coming up with variety of films in different genres and they have become the highly active production house in Telugu Cinema, in recent years. They have started making inroads into Pan-India market and after “Sir,” this is their second Pan-India film, with the director.
“Lucky Baskhar” shoot commenced with a formal pooja recently. Producers, director and actors participated in the event and everyone expressed great confidence in the movie. The story of “Lucky Baskhar” is said to follow this theme, "An ordinary man's extraordinary journey to Unscalable heights". National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film. National Award winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film.