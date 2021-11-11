Dulquer Salman takes up Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Pan India actor Dulquer Salman the latest celebrity to join the noble cause of Green India Challenge. The Malayali actor, who starred in various languages including Mahanati in Telugu, accepted the challenge by actress Aditi Rao Hyadri and planted saplings in KBR park of Hyderabad. On this occasion, the young actor expressed his immense happiness and lauded the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge Founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

"It gives me great happiness and incredible satisfaction to be a part of Green India Challenge. One should make it a habit of not only planting saplings but also taking care of them. Tending to the plants, trees are everyone's responsibility, it ensures us and many generations to come with a pollution free environment," he said.

On this occasion, he was presented with a copy of Vriksha Vedam book by Raghava, the co-founder of Green India Challenge.