Dulquer’s ‘King Of Kotha’ going for a reshoot!

Mollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster film “King of Kotha.” Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the movie is gearing up to release in theaters on Onam.



There are rumours online that the team behind the movie “King of Kotha” reshot the climax scene because they were not satisfied with the original version. The new version is said to be more powerful, but nothing has been confirmed by the team yet.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is the female lead in this pan-Indian movie, produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios. The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.