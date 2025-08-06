‘Egirey Nee Rekkale’ from ‘Parada’ strikes an emotional chord

The musical journey of Parada, the upcoming emotional drama directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula, has taken a touching turn with the release of its third single — Egirey Nee Rekkale. Backed by popular creators Raj and DK and produced by Vijay Donkada, Srinivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under Ananda Media, the film promises to be a heartfelt experience.

Featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Darshan Rajendran, and Sangeetha in key roles, the film has already garnered attention through its previously released teasers and songs. Now, Egirey Nee Rekkale has emerged as a soulful track that celebrates life, emotions, and inner journeys.

Composed by star music director Gopi Sundar, the song is both melodious and emotionally evocative. Vanamali’s lyrics add poetic depth, while Ritesh G Rao’s vocals bring out the song’s heartfelt essence. The track beautifully captures the emotional arcs of the characters, taking viewers on a visual and lyrical ride.

Shot across breathtaking locations, the visuals in the song elevate its emotional appeal. Anupama, Darshan, and Sangeetha’s journeys portrayed in the video are stirring, leaving a lasting impression.

The film also features Rag Mayur in a key role, with Mridul Sujith Sen handling the cinematography and Dharmendra Kakarala managing the edit.

Parada is set to release in theatres on August 22, and with songs like Egarey Nee Rinke winning hearts already, expectations are sky-high for this emotional entertainer.