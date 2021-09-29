Eight contestants in nominations for fourth week elimination

The episode started with Ravi saying that he was in a trance that night when he was talking to Priya about Lahari.

Siri and Shannu console him. Ravi suggested Shannu not to talk with people when he is in hyper. Shannu said that he cannot be okay with everything as that was not the first time she said it.

The next day started with the housemates dancing for 'Maro Maro' song. Nataraj is seen talking to the baby doll. He said that the house is full of fake people who show fake affections and he should not be like that after growing up. Bigg Boss announced that it is time to send the baby.

The housemates bids goodbyes to him. Bigg Boss starts the nominations task. Priya starts the task nominating Lobo and Sunny. Viswa nominated Ravi and Nataraj. Nataraj gets hyper and shouts at him. Viswa said that Nataraj is taking nominations personally.

Lobo nominated Priya saying that she said it is a movie story when he was saying his story. He shouts at her and cries. Ravi consoles him. Lobo also nominated Siri. Sreeram nominated Swetha and Anne. Anne said that 3 ladies left the house and she has a strategy to nominate people.

Shannu nominated Ravi and Lobo. Lobo says that there is a difference between people who grew up in villas and basti. Shannu argued with him that there is no need to differentiate. Siri nominated Anne and Lobo. Maanas nominated Nataraj and latter argues with him.

Swetha nominated Lobo and Ravi. Hamida nominated Lobo and Nataraj. Hamida and Nataraj gets into an argument.

Nataraj nominated Viswa and the duo get into a huge argument. Nataraj also nominated Ravi and they both argued. Priyanka nominated Lobo and Kajal.

Ravi nominated Kajal and Nataraj. Anne nominated Sreeram and Siri. Sunny nominated Kajal and Priya. Jassi nominated Priyanka and Ravi. Nataraj, Lobo, Ravi, Priya, Kajal, Siri, Sunny and Anne are in nominations.