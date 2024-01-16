Emmy Awards 2024: Here is list of winners

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, originally slated for September 18, 2023, finally took place on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, celebrating excellence in television. Here's a comprehensive list of the winners:

Series Awards:

Comedy Series: "The Bear" (FX)

Drama Series: "Succession" (HBO)

Limited or Anthology Series: "Beef" (Netflix)

Reality Competition Program: "RuPaul’s Drag Race" (MTV)

Talk Series: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

Scripted Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

Variety Special (Live): "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" (Disney+)

Acting Awards:

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear" (FX)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin – "Succession" (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook – "Succession" (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Yeun – "Beef" (Netflix)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ali Wong – "Beef" (Netflix)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – "The Bear" (FX)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri – "The Bear" (FX)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen – "Succession" (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – "The White Lotus" (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser – "Black Bird" (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Niecy Nash-Betts – "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)

Directing Awards:

Directing for a Comedy Series: "The Bear: Review" – Christopher Storer (FX)

Directing for a Drama Series: "Succession: Connor’s Wedding" – Mark Mylod (HBO)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "Beef: Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Writing Awards:

Writing for a Comedy Series: "The Bear: System" – Christopher Storer (FX)

Writing for a Drama Series: "Succession: Connor’s Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong (HBO)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "Beef: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain" – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Writing for a Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

Governors Award:

GLAAD