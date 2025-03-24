Live
Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Confirmed for 2026 Theatrical Release
Emraan Hashmi confirms Awarapan 2’s release on April 3, 2026, with a teaser. The long-awaited Bollywood thriller sequel is set to hit theaters next year.
The sequel to the 2007 thriller Awarapan, starring Emraan Hashmi, has been officially announced for an April 3, 2026, theatrical release. The news was confirmed on Monday by the filmmakers.
Hashmi, marking his 46th birthday, unveiled the announcement on social media, posting a teaser of the film on Instagram.
“Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2,” Hashmi wrote in the caption accompanying the teaser.
The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Shriya Saran, was released in 2007. The film gained a strong following over the years, fueling anticipation for a sequel. Speculation about a follow-up project surfaced earlier this month when Hashmi shared an animated clip hinting at the film. The confirmation now puts an end to the rumors, officially bringing Awarapan 2 into the lineup of upcoming Bollywood sequels.
Hashmi, known for his performances in thrillers, was last seen in the streaming series Showtime, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Mouni Roy.