Entertainment is the true protagonist in ‘Mad Square’: MAD gang

The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Mad, titled Mad Square, is all set to hit the screens on March 28. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film stars Narne Nithin, SangeethShobhan, and Ram Nithin in lead roles. Produced by Harika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas in association with Srikara Studios, the film is riding high on expectations.

The promotional material released so far has impressed audiences, adding to the excitement. As part of the film’s promotional campaign, the lead trio recently interacted with the media and shared interesting insights about the project.

When asked about their on-screen camaraderie and the possibility of working together in future films, Ram Nithin said, “Mad is special to us, and we want to retain its uniqueness.” SangeethShobhan added, “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

Regarding the film’s hero, the actors unanimously declared that entertainment is the true protagonist of Mad Square. They promised that the sequel would surpass the original in terms of humor, with NarneNithin emphasizing his transition into a full-fledged comedic role this time.

Addressing the film’s storyline, SangeethShobhan explained, “Our goal is to make people laugh, just as producer Naga Vamsi said—don’t expect a big story, just come for a great time.”

As for the possibility of extending the Mad franchise, the trio believes it would be best to take a break before considering a third installment. With high expectations and a promise of relentless comedy, Mad Square is all set to entertain audiences in theaters soon.