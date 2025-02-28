‘Euphoria’ shoot wrapped up; making video released

Blockbuster filmmaker Gunasekhar, renowned for his unique storytelling and hit films, is currently busy with a new youthful social drama titled 'Euphoria.' The film is an edgy and fast-paced take on contemporary evils, raising curiosity ever since its announcement.

The shooting of the film, which reflects today’s society, has recently been completed. The makers have shared this update, stating that the shoot for 'Euphoria' is finished, and post-production is progressing at a fast pace. A glimpse of 'Euphoria' has garnered positive attention.

A making video was released on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, announcing the completion of the shoot. The behind-the-scenes footage promises an intriguing thriller. The film’s team has now begun post-production, and the movie is expected to be released soon.

Vignesh Gavireddy is making his Tollywood debut with this film, while senior actress Bhumika Chawla will play a key role. The film also stars an ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchili, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, Likith Naidu, and others in key roles.

'Euphoria' is being produced by Neelima Guna under the banner of Guna Handmade Films. The film is presented by Ragini Guna, with Praveen K Pothan handling cinematography and Prawin Pudi overseeing editing. The young musical sensation Kaala Bhairava is scoring the music for the film.