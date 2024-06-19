Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema

Roja, the prominent politician and former minister in YS Jagan's cabinet, is currently facing scrutiny and trolling following her party's significant defeat in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh elections. As discussions around her political future continue, reports indicate that Roja might be considering a return to her roots in Telugu cinema.

Known for her impactful performances on screen, Roja is reportedly exploring opportunities to re-enter the film industry, this time focusing on character roles. Sources from the film circles reveal that her team has already reached out to several directors in Telugu cinema, expressing her readiness to take on challenging and fiery character roles.

Roja's potential comeback has sparked interest among industry insiders, who believe that her experience and acting prowess could bring a fresh dynamic to Telugu cinema. With her history of compelling portrayals and a strong screen presence, Roja is viewed as a valuable addition to the industry if she decides to pursue acting again.

Amidst the current challenges in her political career, Roja's possible return to films remains a topic of speculation. Observers are keen to see how she navigates this transition and whether she will indeed make a formal announcement regarding her comeback plans.