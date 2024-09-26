Excitement at peaks for ‘Devara’; Dallas fans dazzle with Tesla light show

With just hours to go until the release of Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR's highly anticipated film after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, fans are abuzz with excitement. Directed by Siva Koratala, this pan-Indian action drama has created massive expectations, and the countdown is officially on.

In a heart-warming show of fandom, overseas fans have found creative ways to celebrate. In Dallas, a group of Jr NTR's admirers organized a unique Tesla light show synced to the "Fear Song" from the film. The highlight of the event was the dazzling display of ‘NTR’ in lights, which quickly went viral on social media, adding to the pre-release buzz.

Devara boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, TalluriRameswari, and Shruti Marathe. Produced by NTR Arts in association with Yuvasudha Arts, the film's soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander is already a chartbuster, adding another layer of excitement to the film’s debut. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting Devara: Part 1 to hit theatres.