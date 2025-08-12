Exclusive: Shrutika Arjun on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, Life After the Show, and the True Meaning of Love

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, actress Shrutika Arjun opened up about her life after Bigg Boss, her current projects, and the personal love story that changed her perspective forever.

Coming out of the Bigg Boss house was far from easy for Shrutika. “It was traumatic like a luxury jail,” she admitted with a laugh. “But the kind of exposure it gives you is totally worth it. And for Salman sir, it’s super worth it.”

While the reality show is known for its intense dynamics and emotional challenges, Shrutika said she has no regrets. “I’m a completely new face to the Hindi audience, and still, they took me into the biggest show with pan-India reach. I’m so thankful to the channel and to Endemol for that opportunity. It was very tough, but I have no regrets at all.”

When asked about any behind-the-scenes conversations with Salman Khan, Shrutika clarified with a smile, “Everything was in front of the camera. You didn’t miss anything,trust me.”

Life After Bigg Boss

Shrutika is now channeling her energy into new ventures, including judging a Tamil reality show titled Single Pasanga. “It’s basically for single boys who haven’t been able to fix themselves up with a permanent girlfriend or are finding it tough to get a bride,” she explained. “It’s something 90s kids can relate to because relationships these days are harder to stick with. It’s light, fun, and very relatable, people are going to enjoy it.”

Her Idea of Love

Since the show touches on relationships, the conversation naturally shifted to Shrutika’s own view on love. For her, it’s deeply personal and shaped by her husband, Arjun.

“Before I met Arjun, I had a checklist of how I wanted my partner to be,” she recalled. “But Arjun allowed me to be myself. He loved me exactly as I am. I learned what love truly is from him, it’s letting the other person be who they are and loving them for it, not changing them into who you want them to be.”

With a career spanning acting, reality television, and now judging, Shrutika’s journey reflects a mix of resilience, charm, and heartfelt authenticity, qualities that have won her admirers both on and off the screen.