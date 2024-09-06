Fafa, Nazriya Paris vacation photos set the internet abuzz

FahadhFaasil and Nazriya Nazim, one of the most beloved couples in the film industry, have once again captured the hearts of their fans with stunning photos from their recent vacation in Paris. The couple, who celebrated their 10thwedding anniversary on August 21, 2014, have shown that their love remains as vibrant as ever, even after a decade of marriage.

Their Parisian getaway was filled with romantic and picture-perfect moments. From cozy naps during their flight to exploring the city’s iconic landmarks, Fahadh and Nazriya’s vacation was a blend of love and adventure. They also shared glimpses of their enchanting evening outings, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of Paris's nightlife and capturing the city’s breathtaking beauty in their photos.

FahadhFaasil, who recently impressed audiences with his powerful performance in “Aavesham,” is eagerly anticipated for his next major role in “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim, last seen in the 2022 Telugu film “Ante Sundaraniki” alongside Natural Star Nani, continues to charm fans with her on-screen presence.

Despite their demanding careers, Fahadh and Nazriya consistently prioritize their relationship, making time for each other amidst their busy schedules. Their recent Paris vacation is a testament to their enduring love and the joy they continue to find in each other’s company. Fans have been inspired by the couple’s affectionate bond, which only seems to grow stronger with time.