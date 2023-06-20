  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Fafa’s ‘Dhoomam’ changes their plan on pan-India release

Fafa’s ‘Dhoomam’ changes their plan on pan-India release
x
Highlights

Versatile Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, will be seen next in “Dhoomam.” Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” and “U-Turn” fame helmed this project, which has...

Versatile Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, will be seen next in “Dhoomam.” Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” and “U-Turn” fame helmed this project, which has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

“Dhoomam” is the first Malayalam production of Hombale Films, known for blockbusters like “KGF” and “Kantara.” Initially promoted as a pan-Indian film, the release of the movie in multiple languages on June 23, 2023, seems uncertain now.

According to the latest buzz, the Malayalam version will be released first, and if successful, it may come out in other languages a week later. Currently, bookings for only the Malayalam version are available in Hyderabad and other major cities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X