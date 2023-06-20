Live
Fafa’s ‘Dhoomam’ changes their plan on pan-India release
Highlights
Versatile Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, will be seen next in “Dhoomam.” Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” and “U-Turn” fame helmed this project, which has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.
“Dhoomam” is the first Malayalam production of Hombale Films, known for blockbusters like “KGF” and “Kantara.” Initially promoted as a pan-Indian film, the release of the movie in multiple languages on June 23, 2023, seems uncertain now.
According to the latest buzz, the Malayalam version will be released first, and if successful, it may come out in other languages a week later. Currently, bookings for only the Malayalam version are available in Hyderabad and other major cities.
