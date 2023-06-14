Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Dhoomam’ finishes censor with U/A

Live
Versatile and talented actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen next in “Dhoomam,” a thriller, directed by Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” and “U-Turn” fame. The movie is all set for a grand pan-Indian release on June 23, 2023. Aparna Balamurali is the female lead in this movie. The latest to know is that the movie, which upped expectations with its trailer, completed its censor and is awarded a U/A certificate.
The makers have officially released a poster to announce the same. Hombale Films produced this movie, which has Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, and Vineeth in important roles. Poornachandra Tejaswi SV composed the music for the movie.
