  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Dhoomam’ finishes censor with U/A

Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Dhoomam’ finishes censor with U/A
x
Highlights

Versatile and talented actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen next in “Dhoomam,” a thriller, directed by Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” and “U-Turn” fame. The movie...

Versatile and talented actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen next in “Dhoomam,” a thriller, directed by Pawan Kumar of “Lucia” and “U-Turn” fame. The movie is all set for a grand pan-Indian release on June 23, 2023. Aparna Balamurali is the female lead in this movie. The latest to know is that the movie, which upped expectations with its trailer, completed its censor and is awarded a U/A certificate.

The makers have officially released a poster to announce the same. Hombale Films produced this movie, which has Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, and Vineeth in important roles. Poornachandra Tejaswi SV composed the music for the movie.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X