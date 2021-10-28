Fake Rumor On Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood!

Lady superstar Nayanthara is currently busy working on her debut film in Bollywood. She is a part of Shah Rukh Khan's next film, directed by Atlee Kumar. As per the reports, the actress has joined the shoot already but now, there are a lot of rumors about the project.



We hear that Nayanthara walked out of the film as she could not allocate dates for the film. A few reports told that Nayanthara is going to get married soon and she displayed no interest to continue with the film. The reports also mentioned that Samantha is going to replace Nayanthara in this film. However, the rumors seem to be fake.



The sources close to the film unit revealed that Nayanthara is very much a part of this prestigious film.



The film also features Priyamani in a crucial role. The complete details of the film will be out soon.