Family entertainer “Narayana & co” on Amazon Prime OTT!

Sudhakar Komakula, who shot to fame with his impactful performance in Sekhar Kammula’s romance drama Life is Beautiful, went onto make a mark in films like Vundiley Manchikalam Mundhu Mundhuna, Nuvvu Thopu Raa, Krack and Raja Vikramarka. Besides acting, he recently turned a producer with Narayana & Co, a crime comedy directed by Chinna Papisetty and written by Ravi Goli.

Aamani, Devi Prasad, Arati Podi, Yamini B, Pooja Kiran, Jay Krishna, Saptagiri, Ali Reza, Shiva Ramachandrapu, Thotapalli Madhu, Ragini and Ananth played other key roles in the film. The film was jointly produced by Papisetty Brothers and Sudhakar Komakula under Papisetty Film Productions and Sukha Media. The film released in theatres on June 30 this year.

The crime comedy opened to a modest response at the ticket window and had a brief run-intheatres. Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Narayana & Co is now out on OTT. Leading streamer Amazon Prime Video acquired its post-theatrical digital rights.