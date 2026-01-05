Fans disappointed as Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14-year marriage

Mumbai: Television’s beloved couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after 14 years of marriage, leaving many fans expressing disappointment and sadness over the end of a high-profile TV romance.

The actors took to social media to confirm their decision, stressing that the split was mutual and rooted in respect, and emphasising their ongoing commitment to co-parenting their children. “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back,” the duo said in a joint statement.

Highlighting their priorities as parents, they added, “For the sake of our children Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

Addressing speculation and rumours that often surround celebrity breakups, Jay and Mahhi underlined that their decision is free of blame or antagonism. “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision,” they wrote.

The note concluded with a call for respect and understanding from well-wishers. “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”













Fans were quick to react to the separation announcement, with many taking to social media to voice their disappointment at the ending of a relationship that had been admired for its longevity and public affection. Some followers expressed sadness that the couple, once a fan-favourite pairing, would no longer be seen together, highlighting the emotional investment audiences had in their union.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who married in 2011, have been a fixture on Indian television both as performers and reality show personalities. Their announcement ends months of speculation about the status of their marriage, but the couple has reiterated that peace, kindness and humanity guide their choice as they move into the next chapter of their lives.