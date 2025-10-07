Fans gush over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s sparkling chemistry in Abu Dhabi tourism ad

Fans are happy to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reunited onscreen. Fanson social media are loving the chemistry between the two and have been raining them with respects.

Deepika lately had everyone screaming when she was seen playfully teasing her hubby in an lovable badinage which fans are loving. Deepika and Ranveer recently appeared together for an advertisement for Abu Dhabi and Deepika could not help but call Ranveer a “museum-worthy” masterpiece.

Fans were quick to notice the couple’s playful banter and went on to gift them with commentary about their lovable on- screen Deepika Ranveer chemistry.

Deepika Padukone Teases Ranveer Singh

Experience Abu Dhabi shared on Monday that Deepika Padukone will be joining Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador for the emirate. The post also released a beautiful Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh ad which had fans drooling.

Dua’s parents ad trend starts with Ranveer in a museum gawking at an old artefact. He says, “90 AD – can you imagine this kind of detailing back then? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be like if they made a statue of me?” Deepika immediately chimes in on the conversation and says, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.”

The two then continue the conversation as Ranveer goes, “Do you ever wonder what we would be like if we grew up somewhere else?” Deepika ponders, “Interesting. There are some places that ask questions we don’t ask ourselves.”

Ranveer continues, “And there are some places that just let us listen. Let me show you…” “It’s amazing how silence can feel like someone is speaking back,” Deepika later adds. The Abu Dhabi tourism campaign advertisement ends with Ranveer saying, “It’s just Abu Dhabi. It’s like a pause button,” and Deepika says, “We travel to see the world but sometimes end up seeing ourselves.”

Fans are being taken on a journey throughout the beautiful Abu Dhabi tourism India has to offer and Deepika is even seen wearing a traditional Abaya at one point in Deepika Ranveer viral ad.