Farewell to a legend: Recollecting the irreplaceable Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, one of Telugu cinema’s most revered and versatile performers, passed away today, leaving behind a monumental legacy that has forever changed the landscape of Indian cinema. Though he had distanced himself from films in recent years due to health concerns, his presence remained strong through the unforgettable characters he portrayed on screen.

Born on July 10, 1945, in Kankipadu, Krishna District, Kota was the son of Dr. Kota Seetharamanjaneyulu. Initially, he aspired to become a doctor like his father but destiny steered him in a different direction. After working briefly in a bank, Kota chose to pursue acting—a decision that would enrich the industry with over 750 diverse performances across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films.

His cinematic journey began with Pranam Khareedhu, which featured Megastar Chiranjeevi. From supporting roles to menacing villains and iconic comic characters, Kota mastered every shade of acting. His breakthrough came with the award-winning Yadagiri, but it was Aha Naa Pellanta that immortalized him in the hearts of audiences as the tight-fisted Lakshmipati.

The 1990s marked Kota’s golden era. Whether as a fierce antagonist, a political manipulator, or a comedic genius, he was the go-to actor for filmmakers. His portrayal of Samba Sivudu in Ganesh and his iconic on-screen camaraderie with Babu Mohan in over 100 films became a benchmark for comedy and timing in Telugu cinema.

Kota’s impact extended beyond mainstream roles. He brought gravitas to political dramas like Pratighatana, Ganesh, Leader, Chatrapathi, Munna, Pratishta, Saamy, and Sarkar. He also lent his voice as a dubbing artist for Tamil actors like Goundamani and Manivannan, further showcasing his versatility.

More than just an actor, Kota Srinivasa Rao was a pillar of the performing arts—fearless, committed, and deeply passionate. His transition from theatre to cinema, across languages and genres, remains unmatched. With his passing, Telugu cinema loses a treasure, and audiences lose a part of their cinematic heritage.

As we bid farewell to this legend, his performances will continue to echo in the hearts of generations to come. Kota may have left the stage, but the curtains on his legacy will never fall.