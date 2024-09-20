‘Fear’ teaser unveiled; Vedhika shines in this suspense thriller

Vedhika takes the lead in the highly anticipated suspense thriller "Fear," produced by AR Abhi under the Dattatreya Media banner, with co-producer Sujatha Reddy. Directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni, the film also features Arvind Krishna in a special role and has already garnered over 60 awards at prestigious international film festivals before its release.

The Telugu teaser was unveiled by star Rana Daggubati, with Tamil and other regional teasers launched by prominent actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep via social media. The teaser release event took place at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, where cast members expressed their excitement.

Actress Inaya Sultana praised the teaser, saying, "It’s genuinely scary," while actor Meka Ramakrishna emphasized the film's significance and urged media support. Music director Anup Rubens also shared his enthusiasm, highlighting Vedhika's impressive performance.

Director Haritha Gogineni, excited about the film's journey, revealed that "Fear" revolves around unexpected situations that scare the protagonist, inviting audiences to experience it on the big screen next month.

Vedhika expressed her satisfaction with the project, stating, "The entire team has put in tremendous effort." With a compelling storyline and a talented cast, "Fear" is set to make waves upon its theatrical release, appealing to fans of suspense thrillers.