Fear Works Best on Screen When Women Portray It: Haritha Gogineni

Haritha Gogineni is a versatile professional making her directorial debut with Fear, a psychological thriller. She is also a film producer, lyricist, and author of two books, Guru Yogam and 1998 Love Story. Along with her career in film, Haritha holds a PhD in Astrology and has earned recognition as a trusted astrologer. She also received the Best Women Entrepreneur award for her success in software and real estate. Fear, a psychological suspense thriller releasing on December 14. She opens up about her journey and experiences.

Q: How many days did you take for the script work?

Haritha: I write stories, and this movie is based on one of them. I have other stories too, with seven different storylines, related to seven emotions. It took me a year. The storyline was ready in the first two months, but the rest of the time went into crafting the screenplay because this is a screenplay-driven movie.

Q: The movie seems to have a touch of RGV’s style in its horror elements. Does it?

Haritha: No, it doesn’t have any relation. This is entirely different.

Q: Do you have any specific inspirations?

Haritha: Not really. I made the movie the way I wanted to. Of course, I like certain filmmakers, but I’ve never worked closely with anyone to be directly influenced. From the beginning, my motto has been to make movies that cater to the audience's interests. I do admire Rajamouli because he always keeps the audience in mind while making films.

Q: You’ve taken on various roles in life. Did you always want to be a director?

Haritha: Actually, I didn’t want to enter the film industry before 2021. I’m primarily a writer, and I write stories and poems. In 2021, I wrote my first movie story for my husband Abhi, who made Lucky Luxman. That’s when he encouraged me to direct as well. That’s how this journey began.

Q: How did Vedhika become part of this project?

Haritha: I had a checklist of five points for her character, and she matched all of them. I had other options in mind, but when I narrated the story to her, she accepted it immediately.

Q: What challenges did you face as a first-time filmmaker?

Haritha: I approach everything as a job and prepare thoroughly. I didn’t face many difficulties because of this. We had a sufficient budget, clarity on the story, and a strong team. Despite being a first-time director, no one on set treated me like a newcomer.

Q: Is the movie based on true incidents?

Haritha: Some parts are inspired by things I’ve seen, heard, or experienced personally. But I won’t reveal too much, as I want the audience to experience the thrill.

Q: The teaser has left the audience guessing. Was that intentional?

Haritha: Absolutely. Keeping the audience guessing is a win for me because it draws them in to watch the movie.

Q: What role did your husband play in this project as he was a filmmaker too?

Haritha: He managed the production work. He doesn’t have much experience in it, so I assigned him specific tasks and guided him. It was made on a budget of ₹4 crore, and we stayed within it.

Q: The movie’s title is Fear. Does it explore personal or societal fears, or is it about psychological disorders?

Haritha: It’s about personal fear. That’s all I’ll reveal for now.

Q: What’s your personal fear?

Haritha: I’ve always been scared of the dark. It’s a fear I’ve had since childhood and still have today.

Q: Are you confident about the movie’s technical aspects?

Haritha: Yes. The technical side is the film’s biggest strength. I was very meticulous during pre-production, and today, the output speaks for itself, pulling Andrew as cameraman. I'm confident about the sound design by Anup Rubens, he gave us space to explore.

Q: Why did you choose Fear as your debut project?

Haritha: While the story is complex on paper, it’s visually easier to execute. I wanted to make a movie that showcases the filmmaker’s skills, not just the actors. Thrillers like this bring out my editing and storytelling strengths.

Q: The protagonist is a woman, and you’re also a female director. Does the film address women-centric issues?

Haritha: No, this is not a female-oriented film. It’s a human story. Fear is a universal emotion, and I felt it would be more impactful to show a woman experiencing fear on screen.

Q: Do you think Fear will boost your career as a filmmaker?

Haritha: I hope so. I certainly wish for it.

Q: You’ve been an astrologer, CEO of a real estate company, producer, writer, and poet. Do you plan to continue as a film director?

Haritha: I have many plans, but my ultimate goal is social service. Everything I’m doing now is for survival, not out of passion.

Q: Why did you leave your role as CEO of a real estate company?

Haritha: My brothers invited me to manage their company, but they didn’t compensate me for my efforts. That experience made me start my own company, where I succeeded. Managing people there gave me the confidence to make movies.

Q: You’ve received awards like the Silicon Media Technologies Woman Entrepreneur Award. How do you feel about these recognitions?

Haritha: I feel balanced about them. They acknowledge my hard work, which is gratifying.

Q: Fear has already won 70 awards. What are your thoughts on that?

Haritha: Awards have their pros and cons. They bring curiosity but might also label the film as an award movie, which can deter some audiences.

Q: How do you manage everything while raising three kids?

Haritha: I’m good at time management and believe in doing quality work quickly. My kids are wonderful, and I’ve managed everything without much external support.

Q: Any advice for women struggling for careers and family?

Haritha: Be strong, never be a pushover, and bring honor to womanhood. We should uplift sisterhood and avoid actions that undermine it.