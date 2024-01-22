Film celebrities’ graces Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Ayodhya, the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a historic moment as the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir took place. The event garnered attention not only for its religious significance but also for the presence of renowned film celebrities who graced the occasion with their presence.

Stars and other prominent figures from the Indian film industry gathered to witness the momentous event, expressing their support for the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Among the celebrities’ present were Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajini Kanth, Amithab Bachchan, Pawan Kalyan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Agarwal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vichy Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Om Raut and few more influential people took time out from their busy schedules to be part of this moment in history. Their presence added a touch of glamour to the solemn occasion, highlighting the cultural diversity and inclusivity that Ayodhya Ram Mandir represents.

Some celebrities also took to social media to share their experiences and express their emotions about being present at the inauguration. Their posts reflected a sense of reverence for the religious and historical importance of the event, transcending the boundaries of the entertainment industry.

The participation of film celebrities in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration not only showcased their respect for diverse cultural practices but also emphasized the role of the entertainment industry in promoting unity and understanding.

In conclusion, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration became a memorable event not just for its religious implications but also for the presence of film celebrities who contributed to the celebration of India's cultural heritage. The convergence of spirituality and stardom in Ayodhya marked a day that will be etched in the collective memory of the nation.



