First Look Poster of Payal Rajput's 'Mangalavaaram' Unveiled

Ajay Bhupathi, known for the film RX 100, had announced his upcoming pan-Indian movie titled "Mangalavaaram" in February, with Payal Rajput as the lead actress. Recently, the movie has made headlines again with the release of a bold first-look poster featuring Payal Rajput in a striking and unconventional appearance, which has already caught the audience's attention.

"Mangalavaaram" is a female-centric film produced by A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works, and boasts a talented cast and crew from across South India. Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work on "Kantara," is composing the film's score. Further details about the movie are expected to be announced soon.