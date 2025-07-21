First look unveiled: SJ Suryah’s ‘Killer’

SJ Suryah is making his comeback to direction with a new film, ‘Killer’, where he will also be playing the lead role. He has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues himself for the movie. ‘Killer’ is being made on a big scale by Suryah’s own production house, Angel Studios, and Sree Gokulam Movies, led by experienced producer Gokulam Gopalan. The film is co-produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, with Krishnamoorthy serving as Executive Producer.

Preethi Asrani plays the leading lady in the movie. The first look poster showcases SJ Suryah in a fierce, stylish avatar, holding a gun in one hand and the film’s leading lady, Preethi Asrani, in the other. Dressed in a red saree and holding a bouquet of roses, Preethi exudes charm and elegance. The chemistry between the lead pair instantly grabs attention.

Academy Award-winning music director A R Rahman joins the project to score the music, and his inclusion underscores the importance of the film’s soundtrack.

‘Killer’ is planned as a large-scale film and will be released in five languages, aiming to connect with audiences across India.

Shooting is currently in progress, and more details on the cast and crew will be revealed soon.