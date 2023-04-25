First Monday Collection of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" had an outstanding opening weekend, earning 68 crore rupees nett despite receiving mostly negative reviews. This is a testament to Salman Khan's massive fan following.

On the first Monday after release, the action-packed movie collected an additional 10 crore rupees, bringing the total to 78 crore rupees nett in just four days. It remains to be seen if Salman's star power can help the film cross the 200 crore rupee nett mark.

The film stars the ever-charming Pooja Hedge as the female lead opposite Salman Khan, and Tollywood actor Victory Venkatesh as Pooja's brother. "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is directed by Farhad Samji and is an official remake of Ajith's "Veeram". It is produced by Salman Khan Films and features key roles played by Bhumika, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, and Palak Tiwari.