For me, language and culture are not limitations: Randeep Hooda

Actor RandeepHooda believes that staying connected to one’s roots has been a defining force in both his personal life and professional choices. The actor recently spoke about the importance of language and culture, stating that they are not limitations but strengths that shape identity and perspective.

“I’ve always believed in embracing your roots as we move forward with time. For me, language and culture are not barriers, they are strengths that shape who we are and how we see the world,” Randeep told.

Reflecting this belief, the actor has associated himself with a platform dedicated to Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri storytelling. He shared that stories rooted in regional languages and lived experiences often leave the deepest impact. According to him, narratives that feel familiar and authentic resonate longer, making this association deeply personal and aligned with the values he has always carried.

On the personal front, Randeep and his wife, actor-model Lin Laishram, are set to welcome their first child. The couple announced the news on Instagram on November 29 with a heartfelt post marking two years of togetherness and the beginning of a new chapter. Randeep and Lin first met through veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, later moving in together during the lockdown before marrying in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur in November 2023.

Professionally, Randeep was last seen in the Sunny Deol-led action film Jaat. He will next headline the epic war drama Operation Khukri, based on the real-life 2000 peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone. Having secured the official film rights to the book Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, Randeep will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia, chronicling a high-risk rescue operation that remains one of the Indian Army’s most courageous chapters.