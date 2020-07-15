French Biryani release on 24 July on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video iannounded the much awaited release of the Kannada movie - French Biryani starring Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf among others. Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar and directed by Pannaga Bharana. The OTT platform also released a poster for the eagerly-awaited comedy drama all set to release on 24 July. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

Sharing the poster, Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar shared on social media "Today's menu: drama, action and comedy! Serving the trailer on July 16! #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime premiering July 24, on @PrimeVideoIN, @DanishSait #SalYusuf #pannagabharan @pitobash #MahanteshHiremath @DishaMadan @gurudath_talwar @PRK_Productions #PRKAudio"



