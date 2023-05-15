From Anni Manchi Sakunamule To Bichagadu 2: Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms Of This Week

This summer season already made us witness many blockbuster movies on the big screens. Now, as we are in the mid May hot season, even a few most-awaited movies like Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Dead Pixels, Bichagadu 2, etc., are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms… So, check out the below listed new releases of this week and plan your calendars according to your free time…



Tollywood

1. Anni Manchi Sakunamule

Release Date: 18th May, 2023

Star Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Urvashi, Vasuki, Vennela Kishore, Ramya Subramanian, Anju Alva Naik and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan

Director: Nandini Reddy

Genre: Romantic Family Drama

Well, going with the trailer, it first showcases the birth of Aarya and Rishi and then introduces their families. Well, Arya is independent but is sensible in spending the money. Although, they fall in love, some disturbances between their families also create differences between them.

2. Bichagadu 2

Release Date: 19th May

Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar and Hareesh

Director: Vijay Antony

Genre: Action thriller and the sequel of Bichagadu movie

Going with the trailer, it is all interesting as first the makers introduced Vijay Gurumoorthy as the seventh richest man in the world holding numerous companies. But then some medical procedures and accidents showcase that the doppelganger of Vijay aka Satya taking his place. In the middle, even the brother-sister sentiment is highlighted showcasing the childhood days of Vijay. So, Vijay's character has multiple shades and thus, we need to wait and watch to know how Vijay will make his comeback and deal with the antagonists.

Bollywood

8 AM Metro

Release Date: 19th May

Star Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher and Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Director: Raj Rachakonda

Genre: Romantic Drama

The trailer is all interesting and showcases how two strangers Saiyami and Gulshan meet while boarding their metro trains. They travel in the same coach and at the same time and they share a great bond slowly turning into good friends. Although both of them have beautiful families and have a good bond with them, they get attracted to each other and spend some good moments. But the emotional ending of the trailer showcasing their separation also highlighted the main content of the movie. So, we need to wait and watch to know the story of these two strangers who met through the metro.

Hollywood

Fast X

Release Date: 19th May, 2023

Star Cast: Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Rita Moreno

Genre: American Action Film

Director: Louis Leterrier

OTT Special Releases

1. Agent

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk

Genre: Action Film

Director: Surender Reddy

2. Dead Pixels

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHKOr-uxixU

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Niharika konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Viva Harsha, Sai Ronak

Genre: New-Age Drama

Director: Aditya Mandala

Going with the trailer, it showcases how a few techies get addicted to a game and even forget their family time.

3. ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON'T KNOW ME

OTT Release Date: 16th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

4. MCGREGOR FOREVER

OTT Release Date: 17th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

5. KATHAL

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

6. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham – Malayalam

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

Next, let us check the new releases of Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar OTT platforms:

Amazon Prime Video:

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023)

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series season 2 (2023)

May 19

She Said (2022)

Netflix:

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 17

• Faithfully Yours

• Fanfic

• La Reina del Sur: Season 3

• McGregor Forever

• Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

• Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

• Kitti Katz

• XO, Kitty

• Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

• Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

• Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

• Muted

• Selling Sunset: Season 6

• Young, Famous & African: Season 2

Disney+ Hotstar:

May 16

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 17

• Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

• Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

So guys have a great week by enjoying these new shows and movies in both theatres and digital screens…