From Anni Manchi Sakunamule To Bichagadu 2: Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms Of This Week
- Nandini Reddy’s family drama Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie will hit the theatres this Friday!
- Even Niharika Konidela’s come back movie ‘Dead Pixels’ is ready to entertain you through the OTT platform…
This summer season already made us witness many blockbuster movies on the big screens. Now, as we are in the mid May hot season, even a few most-awaited movies like Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Dead Pixels, Bichagadu 2, etc., are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms… So, check out the below listed new releases of this week and plan your calendars according to your free time…
Tollywood
Release Date: 18th May, 2023
Star Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Urvashi, Vasuki, Vennela Kishore, Ramya Subramanian, Anju Alva Naik and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan
Director: Nandini Reddy
Genre: Romantic Family Drama
Well, going with the trailer, it first showcases the birth of Aarya and Rishi and then introduces their families. Well, Arya is independent but is sensible in spending the money. Although, they fall in love, some disturbances between their families also create differences between them.
Release Date: 19th May
Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar and Hareesh
Director: Vijay Antony
Genre: Action thriller and the sequel of Bichagadu movie
Going with the trailer, it is all interesting as first the makers introduced Vijay Gurumoorthy as the seventh richest man in the world holding numerous companies. But then some medical procedures and accidents showcase that the doppelganger of Vijay aka Satya taking his place. In the middle, even the brother-sister sentiment is highlighted showcasing the childhood days of Vijay. So, Vijay's character has multiple shades and thus, we need to wait and watch to know how Vijay will make his comeback and deal with the antagonists.
Bollywood
8 AM Metro
Release Date: 19th May
Star Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher and Rajiv Kumar Aneja
Director: Raj Rachakonda
Genre: Romantic Drama
The trailer is all interesting and showcases how two strangers Saiyami and Gulshan meet while boarding their metro trains. They travel in the same coach and at the same time and they share a great bond slowly turning into good friends. Although both of them have beautiful families and have a good bond with them, they get attracted to each other and spend some good moments. But the emotional ending of the trailer showcasing their separation also highlighted the main content of the movie. So, we need to wait and watch to know the story of these two strangers who met through the metro.
Hollywood
Fast X
Release Date: 19th May, 2023
Star Cast: Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Rita Moreno
Genre: American Action Film
Director: Louis Leterrier
OTT Special Releases
1. Agent
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV
Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk
Genre: Action Film
Director: Surender Reddy
2. Dead Pixels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHKOr-uxixU
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Star Cast: Niharika konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Viva Harsha, Sai Ronak
Genre: New-Age Drama
Director: Aditya Mandala
Going with the trailer, it showcases how a few techies get addicted to a game and even forget their family time.
3. ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON'T KNOW ME
OTT Release Date: 16th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
4. MCGREGOR FOREVER
OTT Release Date: 17th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
5. KATHAL
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
6. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham – Malayalam
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV
Next, let us check the new releases of Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar OTT platforms:
Amazon Prime Video:
May 16
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023)
May 18
The Ferragnez – The Series season 2 (2023)
May 19
She Said (2022)
Netflix:
May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
May 17
• Faithfully Yours
• Fanfic
• La Reina del Sur: Season 3
• McGregor Forever
• Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
• Working: What We Do All Day
May 18
• Kitti Katz
• XO, Kitty
• Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
May 19
• Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
• Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
• Muted
• Selling Sunset: Season 6
• Young, Famous & African: Season 2
Disney+ Hotstar:
May 16
A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
May 17
• Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)
• Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)
So guys have a great week by enjoying these new shows and movies in both theatres and digital screens…