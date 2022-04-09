From Beast To Jersey: Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Big Screens And Digital Platforms In The Coming Week…

As it is all known that April month is the blockbuster one as most-awaited movies like Acharya, Beast, Jersey and Ramarao On Duty are ready to hit the theatres. Thus, we have come up with the list of movies that are releasing in the coming week. One can also take a look at the list of shows and web series which are ready to hit the digital platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix platforms.

1. Beast

Release Date: 13th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley

Director: Nelsom

The movie is the most-awaited one as Vijay is playing the role of a spy who is given the responsibility of protecting the common people from the hands of terrorists who have been hijacked in a mall.

2. Jersey

Release Date: 14th April, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra and Pankaj Kapur

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!

3. KGF: Chapter 2

Release Date: 14 April 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Yash, Anmol Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prak, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avin, Rao Ramesh, T. S. Nagabharana, Archana Jois, B.S. Avin, Ramachandra Raju, B. Suresha and Sharik Khan

Director: Prashant Neel

Genre: Action Drama

The plot starts where the first part ended and to continue the journey Prakash Raj says that the blood war must go on! So, we need to wait and watch how the politician Raveena and the antagonist Sanjay Dutt aka Adhira will trouble Yash…

Now, will check the movies and shows releasing on the digital platforms…

Disney+ Hotstar

April 13

Ice Age: Scrat Tales - Season 1Moon Knight - Episode 3The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9

Netflix

April 9:

• My Liberation Notes

• Our Blues

April 10:

• The Call

• Nightcrawler

April 12:

• Hard Cell

• The Creature Cases

April 13:

• Almost Happy: Season Two

• Smother-in-Law

• Today We Fix the World

• The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 14:

Ultraman: Season Two

April 15:

• Choose or Die

• Heirs to the Land

• Mai

• One Piece Film Z

• Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season One

April 16:

• Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons One Through Four

• Man of God

• Ouija: Origin of Evil

• Van Helsing: Season Five

Amazon Prime

April 8

• All The Old Knives (2022)

• Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

• Outer Range S1 (2022)

• Verdict S1 (2022)

So guys, have a wonderful time watching these movies and shows in the coming week…