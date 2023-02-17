From Cirkus To Kalyanam Kamaneeyam: Check Out The OTT Releases Of This Week
- Along with Kantara (Telugu) and Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, a few other most-awaited OTT releases are ready to hit the digital screens this week!
- Even Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus is also streaming on Netflix from today!
The coming weekend will be a big treat will be for all the movie buffs as a bunch of new OTT releases are ready to hit the popular digital screens. Even on the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri, the makers are going to make release new movies. Kalyanamn Kamaneeyam, Kantara, Gaalodu and a few other films already hit the theatres and now they are ready to stream on the OTT platforms.
So, let us check out the complete list of new releases on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix… Take a look!
1. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam
OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023
OTT Platform: AHA
Star Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Devi Prasad, Pavitra Lokesh, Kedar Shankar, Satyam Rajesh Rajiv Kumar Aneja and Saptagiri
Director: Anil Kumar Aalla
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Going with the trailer, it starts off with Shoban and Priya's wedding song. Then for a few days, they lead a happy life but as Shoban is jobless, Priya wants him to be independent. So, we need to wait and watch how he will manage to bag a job and balance his work and personal life.
2. Lucky Lakshman
OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023
OTT Platform: AHA
Star Cast: Ameen, Anurag Kadambari and Kiran
Director: Abhi Ar
Genre: Comedy entertainer
3. Gaalodu
OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023
OTT Platform: AHA
Star Cast: Boosupalli Ankireddy, Raj Bala and Balaji
Director: RajaSekar Reddy Pulicharla
Genre: Action thriller
4. Cirkus
OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez
Director: Rohit Shetty
Genre: Comedy entertainer
Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth.
5. The Night Manager
OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee
Director: Sandeep Modi
Genre: Action thriller
6. Kantara (Telugu)
OTT Streaming Date: 16th February, 2023
OTT Platform: Simply South
Director: Rishab Shetty
Star Cast: Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda
Genre: Action Drama
Now, let us check out the OTT Platform new releases...
Disney+ Hotstar
What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 17, 2023:
Inside Airport Lost & Found
j-hope IN THE BOX
Making the Wish: Disney's Newest Cruise Ship
What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 22, 2023:
• Fleishman Is In Trouble
• The Low Tone Club — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)
• To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
• Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
• Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever — Series premiere (all episodes)
• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 210 "Retrieval"
• Big Sky – Season 3 – Episode 10
• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 8
• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode
• Call It Love
Amazon Prime Video
Available February 17
• Carnival Row, season 2
• The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
• Three Thousand Years of Longing
Available February 19
A Simple Favor
Available February 21
Smile
Available February 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014
Netflix
Available February 17
• A Girl and an Astronaut – Netflix Series
• Community Squad – Netflix Series
• Gangland, season 2 – Netflix Series
• Unlocked – Netflix Film
Available February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – Netflix Comedy
Available February 20
Operation Finale
Available February 22
• Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – Netflix Documentary
• The Strays – Netflix Film
• Triptych – Netflix Series
Available February 23
• Call Me Chihiro – Netflix Film
• Outer Banks, season 3 – Netflix Series
So guys, enjoy watching these new releases of OTT platforms…