From Cirkus To Kalyanam Kamaneeyam: Check Out The OTT Releases Of This Week

The coming weekend will be a big treat will be for all the movie buffs as a bunch of new OTT releases are ready to hit the popular digital screens. Even on the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri, the makers are going to make release new movies. Kalyanamn Kamaneeyam, Kantara, Gaalodu and a few other films already hit the theatres and now they are ready to stream on the OTT platforms.



So, let us check out the complete list of new releases on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix… Take a look!

1. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023

OTT Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Devi Prasad, Pavitra Lokesh, Kedar Shankar, Satyam Rajesh Rajiv Kumar Aneja and Saptagiri

Director: Anil Kumar Aalla

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Shoban and Priya's wedding song. Then for a few days, they lead a happy life but as Shoban is jobless, Priya wants him to be independent. So, we need to wait and watch how he will manage to bag a job and balance his work and personal life.

2. Lucky Lakshman

OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023

OTT Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Ameen, Anurag Kadambari and Kiran

Director: Abhi Ar

Genre: Comedy entertainer

3. Gaalodu

OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023

OTT Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Boosupalli Ankireddy, Raj Bala and Balaji

Director: RajaSekar Reddy Pulicharla

Genre: Action thriller

4. Cirkus

OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: Comedy entertainer

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth.

5. The Night Manager

OTT Streaming Date: 17th February, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Sandeep Modi

Genre: Action thriller

6. Kantara (Telugu)

OTT Streaming Date: 16th February, 2023

OTT Platform: Simply South

Director: Rishab Shetty

Star Cast: Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda

Genre: Action Drama

Now, let us check out the OTT Platform new releases...

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 17, 2023:

Inside Airport Lost & Found

j-hope IN THE BOX

Making the Wish: Disney's Newest Cruise Ship

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 22, 2023:

• Fleishman Is In Trouble

• The Low Tone Club — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

• To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

• Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever — Series premiere (all episodes)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 210 "Retrieval"

• Big Sky – Season 3 – Episode 10

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 8

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Call It Love

Amazon Prime Video

Available February 17

• Carnival Row, season 2

• The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

• Three Thousand Years of Longing

Available February 19

A Simple Favor

Available February 21

Smile

Available February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014

Netflix

Available February 17

• A Girl and an Astronaut – Netflix Series

• Community Squad – Netflix Series

• Gangland, season 2 – Netflix Series

• Unlocked – Netflix Film

Available February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – Netflix Comedy

Available February 20

Operation Finale

Available February 22

• Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – Netflix Documentary

• The Strays – Netflix Film

• Triptych – Netflix Series

Available February 23

• Call Me Chihiro – Netflix Film

• Outer Banks, season 3 – Netflix Series

So guys, enjoy watching these new releases of OTT platforms…