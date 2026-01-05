From debut to global icon: Deepika Padukone turns a year wiser

Mumbai: Today, Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday, marking another year in a remarkable journey that has seen her rise from modelling beginnings to international stardom. Born on 5 January 1986 in Copenhagen and raised in Bangalore, Deepika is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most successful actresses, as well as a cultural ambassador for Indian talent on the global stage.

Deepika’s ascent to superstardom began with her debut in the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, a role that instantly made her a household name. Over nearly two decades in the industry, she has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Padmaavat and more recently Pathaan, Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD.

Her versatility across genres has won her multiple Filmfare Awards and the respect of peers and audiences alike.

Beyond her film career, Deepika has built an impressive presence off-screen. She founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, aimed at promoting mental health awareness — a cause close to her heart — and has been recognised internationally for her advocacy work.

In 2018, she was named one of the Time 100 most influential people in the world and later received the Time100 Impact Award for her contributions.

Deepika’s success has also translated into significant financial achievement. As of 2025, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 500 crore, making her one of Bollywood’s wealthiest actresses.

She commands between Rs 15–30 crore per film and earns substantial income through brand endorsements, reportedly charging around Rs 8 crore per campaign. Her business ventures include investments in startups, her own production house Ka Productions, and her self-care brand 82°E, which has become a strong player in the lifestyle market.

The actress also owns an enviable property portfolio. Alongside husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika owns luxury homes in Mumbai — including a high-end apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Worli — and a sprawling bungalow in Alibaug. Her collection of luxury cars and strategic real estate investments further reflect her financial success.

Deepika’s influence extends beyond cinema into fashion, wellness and global representation. She has walked the prestigious Met Gala red carpet multiple times and has become a prominent face for international luxury brands.

Her dedication to excellence, whether on set or in her entrepreneurial ventures, continues to inspire millions of fans worldwide.

As she celebrates her birthday today, Deepika marked the occasion with fans in Mumbai, cutting a cake to the tune of “Ankhon Mein Teri”, a song from her debut film — a nostalgic tribute that resonated deeply with those who have followed her career since the beginning.

From her early days as a model to becoming a defining face of modern Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone’s story is one of talent, tenacity and transformation.

On her special day, fans and colleagues alike wish her continued success, happiness and health as she continues to break barriers and define her own legacy in the world of film and beyond.

Happy Birthday, Deepika — may your journey ahead be as inspiring as your path so far.