From Malli Pelli To Mem Famous: Check Out The New Releases Of Both Theatres And OTT Platforms

It's almost the end of summer and as the IPL final is just a couple of days away, the momentum will shift there… But this week holds a few most-awaited small movies like Mem Famous, Malli Pelli and 2018. Well, these movies are hitting theatres with minimum expectations and thus, they have a fair chance to prove themselves on the big screens as no big movie will be released this week. Even Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya locked their OTT streaming dates.



So, let’s check out the new releases of both theatres and OTT platforms…

Tollywood

1. Malli Pelli

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Pavithra Lokesh, Naresh, Annapurnamma and Sarathbabu

Director: MS Raju

Genre: New-Age Love Tale

Going with the trailer, it first showcases the reel lives of Naresh and Pavitra as they are essaying the roles of star actors in the movie who are upset with their failed marriages too. But they first become good friends and then connect with each other. But both of them face problems with their first partners and even media and society blame them for their middle-aged love tale. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they dealt with all these problems and tied the knot finally.

2. Mem Famous

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi

Director: Sumanth Prabhas

Genre: Comedy entertainer

Going with the trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!

3. 2018 – Telugu Version





Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal and Narain

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Genre: Survival thriller film

This movie already released in Malayalam and turned into a blockbuster crossing Rs 100 crores mark. Going with the plot, it showcases the consequences of 2018’s Kerala Floods and makes us witness the collective efforts of the people to overcome the calamity!

Even small movies like Grey, #Men Too, Hero Of India and Jaitra will hit the theatres!

Bollywood

1. Aazam

Release Date: 26 May 2023

Star Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, Vivek Ghamande, Raza Murad, Sayaji Shinde, Ali Khan, Anang Desai, Mushtaq Khan, Sanjeev Tyagi and Alok Pandey

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Shravan Tiwari

Being a crime thriller, it showcases how the mafia don Nawab Khan (Raza Murad) gets diagnosed with cancer and is in search of his new heir.

2. Chhipkali

Release Date: 26th May 2023

Star Cast: Yashpal Sharma, Yogesh Bhardwaj and Tannistha Biswas

Genre: Thriller

Director: Koushik Kar

It showcases how a detective chases the mystery behind the murder case!

3. Coat

Release Date: 26th May 2023

Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, Pooja Pandey, Sonal Jha, Harshita Pandey, Gagan Gupta and Badal Rajput

Genre: Family Drama

Director: Akshay Ditti

It is an emotional family drama which showcases how Vivaan gets admired to the designer coat and determines to succeed in his life to own it!

4. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: 26th May 2023

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Genre: Romance

Director: Kushan Nandy

It’s a romantic comedy movie which showcases how Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the owner of Shanandaar Events marry Dimple aka Neha Sharma to save her from the first wedding!

Kollywood

Kasethan Kadavulada

Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Star Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yogi Babu, with Urvashi, Karunakaran, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Pugazh, Thalaivasal Vijay and Manobala

Director: R. Kannan

Genre: Heist comedy film

The plot showcases how the three lead actors Shiva, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran steal the money the from Ramu’s stepmother Urvashi!

OTT Special Releases

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Streaming Platform: Zee 5

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhoomika and Jagapathi Babu

Director: Farhad Samji

Genre: Action Entertainer

2. Bhediya

OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023

Streaming Platform: JIO Cinemas

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Director: Amar Kaushik

Genre: Comedy horror film

3. Citadel

OTT Release Date: From 28th April to 26th May, 2023(last episode)

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Richard and Priyanka Chopra

Genre: Spy action thriller

Next let us check the list of new shows on Disney+ Hotstar, AHA, Amazon Prime and Netflix platforms:

AHA

1. Geetha Subrramanyam Web series – 3

Streaming Date: 23rd May

2. Satti Gani Rendu Ekaralu

Streaming Date: 26th May

Amazon Prime Video

May 21

The Monuments Men (2014) (Freevee)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

• Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023) *Prime Video Original Series

• Violent Night (2022)

May 27

The Accountant (2016)

Netflix

May 22

• The Batman: Seasons 1-5

• The Boss Baby

• The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

• All American: Season 5

• MerPeople

• Victim/Suspect

• Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

May 24

• Hard Feelings

• Mother’s Day

• The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

FUBAR

May 26

• Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

• Blood & Gold

• Dirty Grandpa

• Tin & Tina

• Turn of the Tide

Disney+ Hotstar

May 21st, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

May 23rd, 2023:

• A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8)

• American Dad (Season 19) - New Episode

• How I Met Your Father (Season 2) - New Episode

May 24th, 2023:

• American Born Chinese - Premiere

• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Premiere

• Class of '09 - New Episode

• Enterlazados (Season 2) - Premiere

• Kiff (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

• Saint X - New Episode

• Secrets of the Elephants

• Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 Episodes)

• The Clearing - New Episode

May 26th, 2023:

Wild Life

May 27th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – New Episod

So guys, watch these new movies and shows this week and bid adieu to summer in a joyous appeal…