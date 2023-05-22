Live
- Weather update: AP to receive heavy rains for next three days
- Six lives claimed in series of road mishaps in erstwhile Warangal in two days
- Bichagadu 2 Makes a Sensational Box Office in AP and TS
- Raj Madiraju's Grey: The Spy Who Loved Me is slated to be released in theatres on May 26
- Unanimous Response to the 'Just a Minute' teaser!
- Mahabubabad: Stray dogs on attacking spree, injures 14 people including kids
- Apple is hiring for generative AI roles; Is it developing ChatGPT and Bard's rival
- Hyderabad: Another delivery man jumps off from building to escape from dog attack
- Adilabad: Parents cut Birthday cake beside deceased son to fulfill his wish
- YS Avinash Reddy writes another letter to CBI, says will attend inquiry after May 27
From Malli Pelli To Mem Famous: Check Out The New Releases Of Both Theatres And OTT Platforms
- Naresh’s Malli Pelli and Sumanth’s Mem Famous movies will hit the theatres this week…
- Coming to Bollywood, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bhediya are ready to hit the OTT platforms!
It's almost the end of summer and as the IPL final is just a couple of days away, the momentum will shift there… But this week holds a few most-awaited small movies like Mem Famous, Malli Pelli and 2018. Well, these movies are hitting theatres with minimum expectations and thus, they have a fair chance to prove themselves on the big screens as no big movie will be released this week. Even Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya locked their OTT streaming dates.
So, let’s check out the new releases of both theatres and OTT platforms…
Tollywood
1. Malli Pelli
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Pavithra Lokesh, Naresh, Annapurnamma and Sarathbabu
Director: MS Raju
Genre: New-Age Love Tale
Going with the trailer, it first showcases the reel lives of Naresh and Pavitra as they are essaying the roles of star actors in the movie who are upset with their failed marriages too. But they first become good friends and then connect with each other. But both of them face problems with their first partners and even media and society blame them for their middle-aged love tale. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they dealt with all these problems and tied the knot finally.
2. Mem Famous
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi
Director: Sumanth Prabhas
Genre: Comedy entertainer
Going with the trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!
3. 2018 – Telugu Version
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal and Narain
Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
Genre: Survival thriller film
This movie already released in Malayalam and turned into a blockbuster crossing Rs 100 crores mark. Going with the plot, it showcases the consequences of 2018’s Kerala Floods and makes us witness the collective efforts of the people to overcome the calamity!
Even small movies like Grey, #Men Too, Hero Of India and Jaitra will hit the theatres!
Bollywood
1. Aazam
Release Date: 26 May 2023
Star Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, Vivek Ghamande, Raza Murad, Sayaji Shinde, Ali Khan, Anang Desai, Mushtaq Khan, Sanjeev Tyagi and Alok Pandey
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Shravan Tiwari
Being a crime thriller, it showcases how the mafia don Nawab Khan (Raza Murad) gets diagnosed with cancer and is in search of his new heir.
2. Chhipkali
Release Date: 26th May 2023
Star Cast: Yashpal Sharma, Yogesh Bhardwaj and Tannistha Biswas
Genre: Thriller
Director: Koushik Kar
It showcases how a detective chases the mystery behind the murder case!
3. Coat
Release Date: 26th May 2023
Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, Pooja Pandey, Sonal Jha, Harshita Pandey, Gagan Gupta and Badal Rajput
Genre: Family Drama
Director: Akshay Ditti
It is an emotional family drama which showcases how Vivaan gets admired to the designer coat and determines to succeed in his life to own it!
4. Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Release Date: 26th May 2023
Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Genre: Romance
Director: Kushan Nandy
It’s a romantic comedy movie which showcases how Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the owner of Shanandaar Events marry Dimple aka Neha Sharma to save her from the first wedding!
Kollywood
Kasethan Kadavulada
Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Star Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yogi Babu, with Urvashi, Karunakaran, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Pugazh, Thalaivasal Vijay and Manobala
Director: R. Kannan
Genre: Heist comedy film
The plot showcases how the three lead actors Shiva, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran steal the money the from Ramu’s stepmother Urvashi!
OTT Special Releases
1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Streaming Platform: Zee 5
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhoomika and Jagapathi Babu
Director: Farhad Samji
Genre: Action Entertainer
2. Bhediya
OTT Release Date: 26th May, 2023
Streaming Platform: JIO Cinemas
Star Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Director: Amar Kaushik
Genre: Comedy horror film
3. Citadel
OTT Release Date: From 28th April to 26th May, 2023(last episode)
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Richard and Priyanka Chopra
Genre: Spy action thriller
Next let us check the list of new shows on Disney+ Hotstar, AHA, Amazon Prime and Netflix platforms:
AHA
1. Geetha Subrramanyam Web series – 3
Streaming Date: 23rd May
2. Satti Gani Rendu Ekaralu
Streaming Date: 26th May
Amazon Prime Video
May 21
The Monuments Men (2014) (Freevee)
May 23
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
May 26
• Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023) *Prime Video Original Series
• Violent Night (2022)
May 27
The Accountant (2016)
Netflix
May 22
• The Batman: Seasons 1-5
• The Boss Baby
• The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
• All American: Season 5
• MerPeople
• Victim/Suspect
• Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
May 24
• Hard Feelings
• Mother’s Day
• The Ultimatum: Queer Love
May 25
FUBAR
May 26
• Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
• Blood & Gold
• Dirty Grandpa
• Tin & Tina
• Turn of the Tide
Disney+ Hotstar
May 21st, 2023:
• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode
• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode
• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode
• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode
May 23rd, 2023:
• A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8)
• American Dad (Season 19) - New Episode
• How I Met Your Father (Season 2) - New Episode
May 24th, 2023:
• American Born Chinese - Premiere
• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Premiere
• Class of '09 - New Episode
• Enterlazados (Season 2) - Premiere
• Kiff (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
• Saint X - New Episode
• Secrets of the Elephants
• Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 Episodes)
• The Clearing - New Episode
May 26th, 2023:
Wild Life
May 27th, 2023:
Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – New Episod
So guys, watch these new movies and shows this week and bid adieu to summer in a joyous appeal…