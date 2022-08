From Mammootty To Akshay Kumar: Check Out The Film Stars Birthday Calendar Of September…

The coming month, September is all set to be a blockbuster one as it is filled with interesting films. Right from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan part one to Karan Johar's Brahmastra part one, a couple of periodic and sci-fi movies are awaiting in the kitty. Even love tales like Gurtunda Seetakalam to Aa Aamayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali are also all set to share a feel-good aura in the theatres!



Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on the big screens. Well, September is also a special month as iconic actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pawan Kalyan, Mammootty and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in September, 2022…

September 1

• Ram Kapoor

• Manoj Pahwa

• Deepak Dobriyal

• Aamir Ali

• Jitendra Kumar

• Faisal Khan

September 2

• Sudeep Kiccha

• Pawan Kalyan

• Salma Hayek

September 3

• Shakti Kapoor

• Vivek Oberoi

• Manoj Joshi

• Arjan Bajwa

September 4

• Beyoncé Knowles

• Delnaaz Irani

• Smitha

September 5

• Pankaj Tripathi

• Vidhu Vinod Chopra

September 6

• Rakesh Roshan

• Sargun Mehta

• Harrdy Sandhu

September 7

• Radhika Apte

• Mammootty

• Mamta Sharma

• Tanish

• Jwala Gutta

September 8

• Asha Bhosle

• Kabir Duhan Singh

September 9

• Akshay Kumar

• Biju Menon

September 10

• Manju Warrier

• Anurag Kashyap

• Atul Kulkarni

• Jayam Ravi

• Chinmayi

September 11

• Shriya Saran

• Surbhi Chandna

September 12

• Amala Akkineni

• Prachi Desai

September 13

• Mahima Chaudhry

• Siddharth Nigam

September 14

Ayushmann Khurrana

September 15

Ramya Krishnan

September 16

• Meena

• Nick Jonas

• Sukhwinder Singh

• Shanmukh Jaswanth

September 17

• Nia Sharma

• Sanaya Irani

September 18

• Shabana Azmi

• Upendra

September 19

• Isha Koppikar

• Lucky Ali

• Vinay

• Meghna Naidu

• Vennela Kishore

• Anchor Ravi

September 20

• Soundarya Rajinikanth

• Mahesh Bhatt

September 21

• Kareena Kapoor Khan

• Gulshan Grover

• Rimi Sen

• Murali Sharma

• Krithi Shetty

• Karthikeya

September 23

• Rahul Vaidya

• Tanuja

• Prem Chopra

• Shalini Pandey

• Director Bhaskar

September 24

Director Sreenu Vaitla

September 25

• Will Smith

• Divya Dutta

September 26

• Archana Puran Singh

• Chunky Pandey

September 27

• Abhinav Shukla

• Rahul Dev

• Gwyneth Paltrow

• Avril Lavigne

September 28

• Ranbir Kapoor

• Mouni Roy

• Munmun Dutta

• Lata Mangeshkar

• Puri Jagannadh

September 29

Kushbhu Sundar

September 30

• Shaan

• Prosenjit Chatterjee

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too! Don't forget to wish them with special messages…