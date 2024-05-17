Live
Just In
13,700 litres of spurious ghee seized from a factory in Jaipur
Jaipur: Under a campaign against adulteration by Food Safety and Drug Control, about 13,700 litres of spurious ghee was seized in Jaipur on Friday.
Additional Commissioner Pankaj Ojha said that a food safety team conducted a search in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area after receiving a tip-off and raided a factory located there. Here the team found a large amount of spurious ghee.
Food Safety Commissioner Iqbal Khan reached the spot on receiving information about a large amount of spurious ghee. He also went through the bills and other documents related to the manufacture, supply, and sale of ghee and ordered strict action.
Investigations revealed that this ghee was brought from Daman near Gujarat to Jaipur and stocked and sold in the cities of Rajasthan, especially in Shekhawati. It was sold by misbranding it in the name of Shri Saras. Jaipur Saras Dairy received information about this and its Managing Director Manish Faujdar also sent a team from his department to investigate, said officials.