Odisha set to witness 'double change', says Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a major triumph in Odisha.

"This time, Odisha is going to witness a 'double change'. It is going to be 'saffronised' with over 15 MPs in Lok Sabha and over 75 MLAs in the Assembly," claimed HM Shah while addressing a public gathering in Rourkela Assembly constituency of Sundargarh district.

HM Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending the menace of Left Wing Extremism and stated that this election is all about restoring the Odia language, literature, culture and pride.

"This election is to make Modiji the Prime Minister for the third time. This election aims to make India the world's third-largest economy. This election aims to create three crore 'lakhpati didis' in the country. This election is an election to start a new era of development by dethroning Naveen Babu (CM Naveen Patnaik) in Odisha," the Home Minister said.

In his speech, HM Shah mentioned that, for years, crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath have been wondering about the issue of Ratna Bhandar (treasury of Jagannath Temple).

"They want to get the mystery of the keys of Ratna Bhandar unfolded. Naveen Babu is misleading the people and is playing with the faith and beliefs of the people," the Home Minister said.

He also slammed the ruling BJD government in Odisha for making Puri a 'tourist hub' in the name of the Parikrama project and alleged that the western region of Odisha was meted out with step-motherly treatment.

Highlighting President Droupadi Murmu's journey, HM Shah said that PM Modi has left no stone unturned to ensure the tribals' welfare.

"An amount worth Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for building a tribal museum in the country. The budget for tribal welfare has been increased to Rs 1,24,000 crore. Also, 740 Eklavya Model residential schools have been established for empowering the tribal students," the Home Minister said.

He also mentioned that officials are running the state government instead of the elected representatives.

"Who should run the government, the elected MPs and MLAs or the officers? Under Naveen Babu, officers are running the government for which tribes are losing their land," HM Shah said.

He recalled that PM Modi welcomed the world leaders in front of an image of Konark Sun Temple during the G20 Summit last year and had also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the Paika Rebellion.

The BJP has fielded former Union Minister Jual Oram from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat where the polling is going to be held on May 20.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

The results will be out on June 4.