Live
Just In
IPL 2024: Bumrah rested as Mumbai Indians elect to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.
As they are already out of the playoffs race, Mumbai Indians made a couple of changes in their playing XI, resting Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup. Arjun Tendulkar comes in for Bumrah while Tilak Varma is out with an injury with Dewald Brevis coming in. Tim David was also rested.
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said they want to chase as the ball comes on nicely onto the bat at the Wankhede Stadium.
He said the players are looking forward to giving their best even though it is an inconsequential match.
"What character we bring into the last match matters," he said adding that and the fact that they're out might give them "more freedom" to express themselves on Friday night.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul informed that Quinton de Kock is out and Devdutt Padikkal comes in his place.
"We are a bit disappointed to be in this situation because we had started well. We were in a good position a few days back but a couple of games made us lose the momentum," he said.
Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), R Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.
Impact Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Impact Substitutes: Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashton Turner, M Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham.