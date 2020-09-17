From social media to the big screen: Bunny Vox shares her story

A social media star-turned-actress, who has gained immense popularity through lip-syncing and singing on Tik-Tok, Bunnyvox is all set to make her debut in the Madhu Madasu's Telugu film, Vidyarthi, opposite co-star Chethan Cheenu.

The beautiful and young actor, who already has millions of followers, shares her story of rise to popularity and her debut as an actor in an exclusive interview.









 What were you doing/ studying when you started videos?

I started making videos when I was in 10th standard and it made me feel good and exciting. My Mother and Granny (Nanamma) always encouraged me for this.



 What made you start?



I just made videos in my summer holidays or when I had free time, which later became my hobby and I started getting positive response from the audience made me continue making videos.



 How difficult it was to create your loyal followers. What kind of work is required to become successful online?



In my case, I have always been grounded and polite to my fans in terms of responding or interacting with them. You should always give love back to the people who support you and encourage you. Especially fans are someone who never met you and without any relation, they are loving and showering so much love, so be grateful to them and give the content what they are entertained of and love to watch.



 How did acting happen?



Actually it wasn't planned. I used to make short videos on social media, most of it went viral, I got loads of positivity from fans, and when I was 16,I was offered a movie but didn't sign the film and later I got many offers but I finally chose a film called Vidyarthi



 What are they saying about you working in the film?



They are very happy and feeling proud of me.



 Tell us about your role and what made you agree?



In 'Vidyarthi', I'm playing a traditional village girl role, who is very active and brave and falls in love with her classmate. The story and the character are very close to my heart which made me sign this film.



 What is your best compliment?



The best compliment till date is "You act with your eyes"



 What are your future plans?



One is to act in movies and accepting good roles, and on other hand I want to concentrate more on music like singing and instruments. Because I'm a music lover.